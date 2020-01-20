Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SPO stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. Sportech has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53).
About Sportech
