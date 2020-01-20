Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GMR stock opened at GBX 9.68 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.47. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and a PE ratio of 48.38.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 5,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32). Also, insider Michael Buckley acquired 2,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.