Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LGRS opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 million and a P/E ratio of -61.49. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

