Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland (LON:DPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DPP opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. DP Poland has a 12 month low of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

