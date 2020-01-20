Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

