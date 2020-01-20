NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $84.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

