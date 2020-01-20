Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Dell stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $7,481,502.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock valued at $84,555,282. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 17.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

