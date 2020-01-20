Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Dell stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $7,481,502.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock valued at $84,555,282. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 17.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
