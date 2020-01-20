GYM Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.40).

GYM stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Monday. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a P/E ratio of 48.13.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

