International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
