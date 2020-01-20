International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $27,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

