Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $782.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $450,320 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.