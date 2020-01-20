Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.32 ($24.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.46 and its 200 day moving average is €22.02.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

