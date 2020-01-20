Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Post $1.81 EPS

Analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Boeing reported earnings per share of $5.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $19.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

BA stock opened at $324.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.79. Boeing has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $107,831,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

