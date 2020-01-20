Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.66. Escape Hunt has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.41.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

