Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.66. Escape Hunt has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.41.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Comparison: Perdoceo Education vs. The Competition
Head-To-Head Comparison: Perdoceo Education vs. The Competition
Critical Survey: E*TRADE Financial versus Northfield Bancorp
Critical Survey: E*TRADE Financial versus Northfield Bancorp
BNP PARIBAS/S vs. Scully Royalty Financial Analysis
BNP PARIBAS/S vs. Scully Royalty Financial Analysis
NESTLE S A/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
NESTLE S A/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Dell Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Dell Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
GYM Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
GYM Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report