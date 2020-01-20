Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,806.67 ($23.77).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,955.50 ($25.72) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,942.88. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.