Brokerages Set $49.00 Price Target for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AZZ’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $44.07 on Monday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

