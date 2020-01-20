Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 874.50 ($11.50) on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 909.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 927.19.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

