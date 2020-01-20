National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 962.67 ($12.66).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 976.70 ($12.85) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 932.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 882.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

