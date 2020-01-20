Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.25 ($2.12).

LON RTN opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.42. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of $669.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

