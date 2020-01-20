alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.17 ($19.97).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.