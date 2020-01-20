Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €14.40 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.04 ($16.33).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million and a PE ratio of -37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.21. Metro has a 12-month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

