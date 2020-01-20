Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

