Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.55 ($86.69).

ETR:BMW opened at €71.06 ($82.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

