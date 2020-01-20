Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.67 ($50.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

