Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €311.65 ($362.38) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €290.53 and its 200-day moving average is €278.44.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.