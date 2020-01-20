Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.22.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.