Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.30 ($42.21) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.35 ($43.43).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.16 ($43.21) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.76.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

