Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €77.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRA. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA FRA opened at €71.94 ($83.65) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.06 and its 200-day moving average is €75.44.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

