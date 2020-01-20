Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €77.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRA. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.50 ($90.12).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA opened at €71.94 ($83.65) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.06 and its 200-day moving average is €75.44.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.