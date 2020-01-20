Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.26 and a 200-day moving average of €20.71.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

