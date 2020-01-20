Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.88 ($68.46).

KGX stock opened at €61.42 ($71.42) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

