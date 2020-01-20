Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €125.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €115.50 ($134.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

