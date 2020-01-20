Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €125.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €115.50 ($134.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.