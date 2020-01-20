Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €29.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.