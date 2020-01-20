UBS Group Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($43.52).

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €45.85 ($53.31) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.23 and a 200-day moving average of €38.55.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

