Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for L Brands in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

NYSE:LB opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.