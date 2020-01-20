Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of America Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 71,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

