Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.53 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.47, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,584,000 after buying an additional 163,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

