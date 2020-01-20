Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

