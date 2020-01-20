Northcoast Research Weighs in on Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

