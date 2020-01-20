FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Agree Realty Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

ADC opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $52,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

