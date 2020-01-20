Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

BXP opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $119.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after buying an additional 2,371,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 106.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211,349 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $22,104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 166,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

