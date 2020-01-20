SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

CLI opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

