FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

