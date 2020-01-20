Extra Space Storage, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

