Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.23

Shares of Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$9.23 ($6.55) and last traded at A$9.20 ($6.52), with a volume of 373014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.96 ($6.35).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $861.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Bart purchased 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41).

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

