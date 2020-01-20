Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s ranking:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLDD shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GLDD opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 53,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

