Pearson’s (PSON) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

