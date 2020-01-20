Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 991.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.