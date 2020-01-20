Cello Health (LON:CLL) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of CLL stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cello Health has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

