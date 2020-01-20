Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electro Optic Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.23
Electro Optic Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.23
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows
Pearson’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Pearson’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Workspace Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Workspace Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Cello Health Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
Cello Health Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report