Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

