Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

