Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NSF. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LON:NSF opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. Non-Standard Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

In other news, insider Jono Gillespie acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

