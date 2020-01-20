Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NSF. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LON:NSF opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. Non-Standard Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

In other news, insider Jono Gillespie acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electro Optic Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.23
Electro Optic Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.23
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows
Pearson’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Pearson’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Workspace Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Workspace Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Cello Health Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
Cello Health Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report